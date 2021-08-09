SCOTTISH outsourced customer services provider Ascensos has unveiled plans to create 100 jobs over the next three months with the opening of a Stranraer base.

Launching the operation, Ascensos chief executive John Devlin said: “We know a lack of job prospects for young people in the area is a real concern, and we are setting out to change that.”

Ascensos, which is based in Motherwell and currently employs around 3,000 people across offices in Glasgow, the Isle of Wight, Glasgow, Bucharest and Istanbul, is launching the Stranraer hub as part of “Ascensos Local”, a new community-focused arm of the business.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Welcome to shortages Britain: so what now Boris Johnson?

It said Stranraer would be the first of what was expected to be six local hubs. It added that these hubs would “bring high-quality digital jobs to rural communities, with staff working mainly from home”.

Ascensos noted that it “works with some of the world’s best-known brands”, including B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

Mr Devlin, who is co-founder of Ascensos, said: “This new hub will bring 100 permanent jobs to Stranraer and the surrounding area, and we predict the local economic impact of these new jobs will be incredibly positive.”

He added: ““The new jobs we are creating will offer a variety of opportunities, and not just for young people. This type of role is ideal for people returning to the job market after a break, and for those looking to switch career.

“Galloway is a place I know well, and Stranraer was top of the list of Scottish towns we wanted to invest in.

"We’re keen to become part of Stranraer’s long-term success and will be working with local businesses and community groups, such as the Stranraer Development Trust, along the way to ensure we truly embed ourselves into the heart of the town.”

Mr Devlin flagged the opportunity created by the move towards home-working, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in terms of creating employment in small towns and rural areas.

He said: "The massive shift we’ve seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations. We see particular potential in small towns and rural communities. So, we are seizing that opportunity with the launch of Ascensos Local, ensuring that the growth of our company creates good quality digital jobs and economic value in rural communities across the UK.”