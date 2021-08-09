A Scottish pioneer of compostable packaging has been acquired by Novolex of the USA in what looks likely to have been a multi-million dollar deal.

Edinburgh-based Vegware attracted the attention of Novolex after achieving global success with a range of products made from plant-based materials that can be composted with food waste. The range includes cups, cutlery and packaging used for takeaways.

The company was founded by entrepreneur Joe Frankel in 2006.

Novolex is backed by Carlyle, which is one of the biggest names in the global private equity industry.