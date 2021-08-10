A SCOTTISH automotive business has hailed new key appointments to strengthen its board and oversee company expansion.

Martin Brown is to become chair of leasing provider Fleet Alliance as experienced automotive executives Andy Bruce and Nigel McMinn, both formerly of Lookers plc join the Glasgow-based fleet management and leasing broker.

Mr Bruce is appointed chief executive and Mr McMinn chief operating officer.

The new executive structure is described as the most significant change to the board since the inception of the company nearly 20 years ago by shareholders Allen Flynn, Marjory Flynn and Mr Brown.

Since then it has grown to become a respected and profitable business, with a managed fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles worth in excess of £1 billion.

Mr Brown, former managing director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andy and Nigel to lead our next phase of expansion.

“Their experience of creating growth, considerable manufacturer relationships, and extensive knowledge gained in the retail sector, will be invaluable to the company as we position ourselves for the future.

“Fleet Alliance has grown significantly into a premium fleet management company since the business first started. But now the time is right for the longer term development of Fleet Alliance and an injection of fresh new thinking as the leasing sector becomes more mainstream."

He added: "In my new role as chair, I will continue to have a key input to the business and draw on almost 25 years of experience in the leasing market. Although I will be stepping away from my day to day role, I will work with Andy and Nigel on strategy, while representing the interests of the shareholders.”

Mr Bruce, a former chief executive of Lookers plc, along with former chief operating officer Nigel McMinn, helped grow Lookers into one of the largest motor groups in the UK over a period of seven years.

Mr Bruce said: “The leasing broker sector has grown to become an important part of the automotive landscape and I am convinced the company has many opportunities ahead of it. Not only can it continue to benefit from the growing popularity of leasing to both consumer and enterprise sectors, but it can broaden its capabilities to embrace the increasingly important mobility sector.”

Mr McMinn said: “Fleet Alliance is the leading broker in the corporate and SME leasing market and the aim is to develop this side of the business as the market moves to EVs.

“The Intelligent Car Leasing personal leasing brand for consumers has shown significant growth in recent years and has the potential to accelerate further. It will be a key focus of mine to bring experience from the franchised retail world to maximise this opportunity.”

Bruce and McMinn join the current Fleet Alliance executive team of David Blackmore (commercial director), Angela Robertson (finance director), Grant Boardman (client services director) and Rob Wentworth-James (corporate sales director).

Fleet Alliance is a member of EV100, the global group of businesses committed to switching fleets to zero emission vehicles by 2030, and recently announced it would be working with the Eco3 Partnership to become a carbon neutral company.

