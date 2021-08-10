HAMPDEN & Co has reported a strong first half with year-on-year double-digit percentage increases in income, deposits and lending.
The Edinburgh-based private bank said in the six months to June 30, 2021, income was up by £1.2 million, or 24 per cent, against the first half of the previous year to £6m, deposits rose by £180m, or 42%, to £603m, and lending grew by £133m, or 53%, to £381m.
The bank said performance follows strong growth in 2020 and has been achieved against a backdrop of historically low interest rates and wider changes in the UK private banking sector.
Hampden & Co's growth demonstrates particular interest from individuals and businesses who are looking for a more personalised banking relationship, it said.
Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co chief executive, said: “We have continued to experience strong demand for our accessible and flexible approach to banking, particularly during lockdown when clients valued having a banker they can call on.
“With our focus exclusively on banking, we have also been able to grow and strengthen our relationships with other advisers. The addition last year of our new retirement mortgage service has proved very popular with advisers and their clients as they seek effective solutions to managing finances in later life. This has been reflected in our performance in the first half.”
In April this year, the bank launched self-build mortgages for clients who are acquiring land and building a new residential home, or who are significantly refurbishing an existing home.
