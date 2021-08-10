ALDI is looking to hire over 490 workers in Scotland between now and Christmas.
The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the country.
This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistants and warehouse logistic assistants, and store managers.
Stores in Scotland where Aldi is looking to hire include Aberdeen, Ayr and Bathgate.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Scotland.
“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.
“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”
