A Nigerian pupil who moved to Glasgow is ‘ecstatic and shocked’ after earning himself a place at Cambridge University to study medicine.

Ayo Lambe, 17, studied his Advanced Highers at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), there he achieved four band one A grades, in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

GCU is the first university in Scotland to employ teachers to deliver their advanced higher courses. They do this to help pupils like Ayo, who’s school curriculum does not offer the subjects he needed.

The youngster, who wants to study medicine after caring for his younger brother said: “I am very grateful to everyone who contributed to my journey and am happy I have been able to make them proud.”

The teenager moved from Nigeria to England when he was three, moving back to Nigeria when he was 10, then moving to Glasgow when he was in fourth year at school, typically when pupils are aged 14-15.

He said: “Though the UK had previously been my home, it was still a big culture change. I vaguely remember not being able to grasp the Glaswegian accent and still laugh at that.

“But what they say is true, Glasgow has the kindest people.

“I have a younger brother with Down’s Syndrome, who I credit with being my main motivation for wanting to study medicine.

“Helping my mum take care of him is something I enjoy doing.”

Studying on the university’s campus gives pupils better access to subjects required for high-demand undergraduate courses, like medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine.

Ayo also paid tribute to the Advanced Higher Hub.

He said: “The flexibility and expertise of the teachers and pastoral staff saw me through the unforeseeable COVID-19 pandemic by effortlessly combining virtual and in-person classes. The Hub believed in my abilities when I unconventionally said I wanted to take four Advanced Highers, and they kept checking in with me to see that I was balancing my courses well.

“Their support was not limited to academics. When the lockdown blues were getting to me, the Hub staff always reassured me and gave me the push I needed to keep going. For this, I am very grateful. I also have my classmates to thank for making my experience what it was. I have made some amazing, highly-driven friends and will stay in touch with them as we continue our journeys.”

Overall, pupils at the hub achieved pass rates of 97%, with 53% achieving A grades and 82% A and B grades, said GCU.