A Scottish high school pupil has set his sights on gold at the 2024 Olympics after receiving five As at Higher.
Danyaal Butt, 16, is a two-time British Tae Kwon Do champion in his respective age group, but on SQA results day, he was celebrating again after a clean sweep of Highers.
He studied for biology, English, maths, modern studies and PE, a gruelling six-hour training schedule.
He had to juggle practice alongside his studies, and honed his skills to such as point that the teenager has been invited to the Team GB training academy in Manchester, as he turned his attention to the Paris games.
He said: “I’m delighted to have achieved my results and am now looking forward to moving to Manchester to train full-time to pursue my dream of becoming an Olympic champion in Paris.
“I will still do my Advanced Highers remotely from Manchester and I think the experience of home learning this year will set me up well for that.
“I used to train regularly in Manchester but the opportunity to focus full-time in an elite environment will provide me with the training environment I need.
“As well as aiming for Paris, I’m also looking beyond to the next Olympics in Los Angeles.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.