AN estate with eight lochs in north-west Scotland has been put on the market at offers over £1.1 million.

Strutt & Parker’s Inverness office has just launched the sale of the Morefield Estate at Ullapool.

The property agent describes it was “an outstanding and rare opportunity to purchase an extensive sporting and amenity estate with environmental opportunities”.

The estate, which has Strutt & Parker notes has far-reaching views of the Summer Isles and to mountains such as Stac Pollaidh, extends to around 4,650 acres. It lies to the north and east of the main public road between Ullapool and the village of Ardmair.

Strutt & Parker declared “there are eight attractive lochs included in the sale”. The largest is Loch Dubh, situated towards the north-western boundary of the estate.

It said: “Comprising of 298 acres, the lochs have considerable amenity value and have excellent trout fishing opportunities.”

The agent noted the "land lies from nearly sea level, close to Loch Kaniard to approximately 298m at the summit of Creag na-h-lolaire".

It added that a 15kw wind turbine, located just to the south-west of the property, and 5kw of solar panels provide energy to the house.

Strutt & Parker said: "The property itself has been beautifully extended by the current owners from the original cottage to provide the current accommodation.

"It is surrounded by superb and generous gardens – expertly created by the current owners who have a passion for the natural environment – with mature trees, manicured lawns and an attractive stream. To the east of the house is some native woodland, which provides a good habitat for migratory woodcock."

The majority of the estate is subject to crofting common grazing rights, with Strutt & Parker noting this means there are various parties who have third-party grazing rights over the land.

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker, said: “Located in one of the most alluring spots on the North West coast, Morefield Estate offers a truly rare opportunity to purchase a piece of tranquillity in the Scottish Highlands.

"Previously, demand for Scottish estates has been underpinned by those who are interested in the sporting aspects, of which Morefield Estate has plenty, but with its added environmental potential, we expect to see a larger range of buyers come forward, alongside those who are interested in the more traditional pursuits.”