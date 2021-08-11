Scotland’s education secretary has revealed that traditional exams could return after two years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shirley-Anne Somerville is set to make an announcement later this week about the exams schedule for the upcoming academic year.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland the SNP minister said that there could be big changes coming to the Scottish education system in the future.

The decisions come following an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report which found earlier this year that the system in Scotland had no long-term visions.

Before then Ms Somerville said she would announce what would be happening with assessments during this academic year.

Speaking on the programme, she said: "I'll be making announcement within the next few days about what will be happening with assessments for next year.

"One of the considerations that I've been looking at over the summer, for the example, is can we make changes to the self-isolation to ensure that schooling might not be as disrupted as it has been in the past.

"If we can do that, which we have, what does that mean that we'll be able to turn a little bit more of a normality.

"I'm still looking at the final advice that's coming up on that and I'll be making announcements soon.

"I will want to be able to do that before the rest of the schools go back next week.”

When asked about the changes, Ms Somerville added: "I think we do need to look at change within our system, it may not be the same in the future but that will take us some time as we work, understandably, with parents with carers, and with students and teachers to be able to develop that.

"I'll make a decision on what will happen in the next academic year, very very soon, and we'll make sure that teachers, and importantly pupils know what they'll be doing next year within the next few days."