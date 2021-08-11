Holidaymakers have a new option if they want to go to Orlando or Barbados, as Virgin Atlantic launch new flights from Edinburgh Airport.

Scotland’s only service to the Caribbean will take to the air in December 2021, flights to Orlando will begin in April 2022.

This will be the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown internationally from the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh Airport will also serve as a gateway to the highlands, for travellers from the sunshine state and the Caribbean. It will also help Scottish companies wishing to export to America or the Caribbean.

This comes as Edinburgh Airport focuses on growing its cargo operation to help meet the Scottish Government’s export targets.

Scotland, we're bringing you the sunshine with brand new direct flights from @EDI_Airport to Barbados and Orlando 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Flights to Barbados will begin this December with Orlando set to commence from March 2022. Bookings open from the 18th August. pic.twitter.com/lsaZblkW7d — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) August 11, 2021

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “A premier city like Edinburgh deserves premier airlines and we are extremely excited to welcome our newest partner Virgin Atlantic to Scotland’s capital city.

“To be able to deliver flights to Barbados, Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, and Orlando is a fantastic boost to us as we prepare for the post-Covid recovery, and it is a huge show of confidence in Edinburgh Airport’s ability to deliver for passengers across the country.

“We look forward to the new routes launching and watching passengers head off on the holiday of a lifetime from Edinburgh Airport with Virgin Atlantic.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: "Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland.

"I know our teams are itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

“Our two new routes provide an array of holiday options to suit everyone.

"From family fun and the thrills of Orlando’s theme parks to the stunning beaches and chilled out vibes in Barbados, we’re confident there’s something to love for all of our Scottish customers.”