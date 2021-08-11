Schools in Scotland are opening their doors next week, and in Inverclyde there is an abnormal number of twins starting.

Inverclyde has 15 sets of siblings starting school next Wednesday — the second highest twin count on record.

A week before they begin causing their teachers double trouble, 13 pairs of siblings met up at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock to get suited and booted in their new uniforms in front of the press and proud parents.

Thirteen sets of twins due to start the new school term in the Inverclyde area

Provost Martin Brennan, also Inverclyde Council’s vice-convener of education, said: “As a former teacher myself, the return to school is always an exciting time for pupils, parents and staff.

“But it’s taken on greater significance this year following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months.

“While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it’s just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom, including here at St Mary’s Primary in Greenock which is the latest new or refurbished school completed as part of our £270 million schools estate transformation.

“I wish all the children – and of course our education staff – all the very best for the start of the new term next week.”

In the last academic year only nine sets of twins started P1 in Inverclyde, with the record more than double that — 19 pairs of siblings.

Joe Mcallister, whose twins will head to Gourock Primary for the first time on August 18, told journalists he is excited for the children to start as it will “be really good for them”.

Another set of pupils starting P1 are Eloise and Charlie, who will go to Ardgowan Primary School.

They told reporters they are looking forward to “meeting friends” and playing football.