HELLO and welcome to the Business Briefing on Thursday, August 12, as the UK economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 when lockdowns lifted, the Office for National Statistics has said.

The ONS also reported that the UK's trade deficit, excluding precious metals, rose by £3.6 billion to £5.2 billion in the second quarter of the year, while the Business Insights and Conditions Survey (below) was also published.

In the City, Ladbrokes owner Entain has seen profits soar 190% from £45.1 million to £130.6 million in the first six months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier following the return of sporting events after a year of Covid restrictions, and online retailer boohoo has announced plans to create 5,000 jobs south of the Border by expanding its warehouse.

Also today, Miller Homes has hailed a move back to East Ayrshire, a business backed by Andy Murray has been valued at £10m, and the new chief at a Glasgow tax business is a former Rangers ace.

Housebuilder launches first East Ayrshire development in 'several years'

Miller Homes has announced the launch of its latest development called Evergreen Manor, Kilmaurs, East Ayrshire.

Set to open this Saturday, with the first homes ready for completion in early 2022, Evergreen Manor will see Miller Homes venture back into Ayrshire for the first time in several years, as the housebuilder extends its reach across the West of Scotland "in response to extraordinarily high demand from buyers".

Evergreen Manor will comprise of 86 three to five-bedroom homes in a mix of detached, semi-detached styles. House types will include the three-bedroom Fulton and Carlton styles, which are said to be ideal for first-time buyers, young families, or downsizers, four-bedroom house types include the Oakwood, Langwood, and Lockwood, designed with growing families in mind, and five-bedroom Harford.

The Harford house type will launch in early 2022 and will be the first of its kind in Scotland, allowing prospective buyers the opportunity to visualise what life at Evergreen Manor might look like, said the five-star housebuilder.

Louise Caldwell, sales director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Evergreen Manor, our first development in Ayrshire in some time.

"Miller Homes in the West of Scotland has experienced exceptional demand in recent months, as buyers look to secure flexible family homes in areas that offer the ideal balance of connectivity and tranquillity.

Evergreen Manor offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the best of countryside living but within an easily commutable distance to key towns and cities. With its forthcoming launch already eagerly anticipated with prospective house-buyers, I’m sure it will be another very successful development for Scotland West”.

Prices will start from £210,000, with the first homes expected to be released for sale online from 9am on Saturday, August 14.

Andy Murray-backed business valued at £10m

A business backed by Scottish tennis star Andy Murray has been valued at £10 million in a £1.3 million funding round, as it pursues development of a UK-wide network of playing facilities for “one of the world’s fastest-growing participation sports”.

Game4Padel announced completion of its third successful funding round this morning, revealing it had raised the £1.3m to help finance its expansion plans for padel, the tennis-squash hybrid game that it notes is “spreading rapidly across the UK, continental Europe and the rest of the world”. It noted the latest equity-raise had valued it at £10m.

Former Rangers ace takes helm of Glasgow business

A former Rangers footballer has been named managing director of ZLX Business Solutions.

David MacKinnon, who also turned out for Arsenal, Dundee, Airdrie, Forfar, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, has joined the company following a spell as a consultant. ZLX advises firms on how to make research and development tax claims.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below: