A NEW digital radio communications system has been developed to meet the demands of the Clyde Naval Base in Scotland.

The system installed by TES Communication Solutions provides for secure encryption and fibre links for consistency of data and voice communications across Babcock Marine fleet engineering delivery team which provides maintenance for submarines and other vessels.

The system offers new levels of communication for 280 staff who can now work in teams and communicate across the site directly using the hand portable radios using Motorola Capacity Max technology and a central pc dispatcher terminal.

Paul Henderson, project manager – business improvements at HMNB Clyde, said: “This enables instant communication amongst the various fleet engineering project teams each using their own frequency across the site without any interference.

“It will help improve site efficiency and improve how we can communicate important information with key workers who may be at the other end of the site."

He added: “Crane and slinging operations will now be able to continue to work in times of restricted light for example, safe in the knowledge that other staff can guide them using the radio system. This system will also be crucial in giving us access to information quickly where we need it in the event of any incidents.”

Steve Smith, head of business development for TES, said: “This is proven technology adapted for these specific circumstances providing a highly secure, consistent service for HMNB Clyde and its people to enable communication across this huge area on the Clyde.

“We’re proud to have won the business and then delivered such a high quality of system working closely with the team on the ground at HMNB Clyde to make sure they have a system which delivers exactly what they need.”

HMNB Clyde is the Royal Navy’s main presence in Scotland and home to the core of the Submarine Service.

New factory brings jobs to Scottish Borders

A factory producing “carbon-negative” insulation for homes and commercial properties is being set up in the Scottish Borders following a £3 million investment.

Sustainable construction materials business IndiNature plans to open its new Jedburgh manufacturing hub in summer next year and increase its workforce to 30, in the wake of the investment from the taxpayer-backed Scottish National Investment Bank. The investment follows backing for the business from 33 seed investors.

Laura Gordon: Let's give medals to the genuine heroes

Opinion: The Olympics have reached the finish line and I have to say I got quite emotional watching those brilliant young athletes on the podium.

It’s such a powerful moment, seeing them standing in the limelight as they’re rewarded for years of sacrifice, commitment, discipline and training. But there are always spoilsports out there, and if medals were awarded for being a killjoy, Piers Morgan would scoop gold – which is the only medal that matters, apparently.

