By Scott Wright

A GOLF improvement technology specialist, which makes devices to help players reduce their scores, is aiming to expand internationally following a seven-figure funding injection.

Edinburgh-based Shot Scope, whose technology has been used by tens of thousands of golfers around the world, has the US in its sights after securing £1.5m in growth finance from Virgin Money, owner of Clydesdale Bank.

The company, which was founded in 2014 by former electronics design engineer and secondary school teachers David Hunter, manufactures a range of wearable, global-positioning, laser and shot-tracking devices to aid players’ decision-making and improve performance. It says golfers of all abilities see a 2.7 shot reduction in fewer than 25 rounds by using the technology.

In the last six years, the headcount at the company’s head office has grown to more than 20, while more than £7m has been raised from key stakeholders Old College Capital – the University of Edinburgh in-house venture investment fund – angel investor Equity Gap, and the Scottish Investment Bank.

Following its latest fund-raiser, the company is looking to build sales in the US, where it already has a presence in “trusted” golf retailers, and in other international markets.

The move comes after a year of rapid growth for the business, which reached the landmark of 100 million shots recorded in May; 50 million have occurred in the last 10 months.

Financial director Dean Anderson said: “In Virgin Money, Shot Scope has found a partner that is supportive and aligned with the company’s vision for international growth. The funding package and support they have provided, combined with ongoing support from shareholders, is key to global expansion of the company 2022-23.”

Usman Ali of Virgin Money’s growth finance team, said: “Shot Scope is one of the leading technology businesses within the golf market and they have seen significant growth over the last twelve months.”

“We are delighted to support the management in the next stage of their growth story and welcome them into our portfolio of high-tech businesses.”