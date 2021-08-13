By Kristy Dorsey

The University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), which focuses on innovative manufacturing technologies, is opening its first base outside of Scotland.

Part of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, the AFRC is setting up an office in Sheffield to provide local firms direct access to its research centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District in Renfrewshire. AFRC chief operating officer Helen Lightbody described it as a “crucial stage” in the centre’s efforts to build strong relationships across the UK.

“Setting up an office in Sheffield is a natural step for the AFRC,” she said. “It will provide a gateway between our world-leading research expertise and the heart of the UK’s forging community.

READ MORE: Scottish research centre links with Airbus in space push

“This past year has taught us that we can connect with people and companies anywhere in the world, and here we are putting that into practice – if there is a problem manufacturing a part on a drop stamp, we can plug into the modelling and simulation facilities in Glasgow but carry out testing on the manufacturer’s shop floor in South Yorkshire.”

The new office is being supported by Sheffield City Council and will operate out of an office on the Olympic Legacy Park. It will be complemented by the region’s existing high value manufacturing Catapult centres, the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and the Nuclear AMRC.

“Our support can be anything from helping the transition from gas to electric furnaces to reducing energy costs, to exploring ways to meet sustainability targets, improving products and processes, or accessing large scale collaborative research projects with global manufacturing companies," Ms Lightbody added.