HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Friday, August 13, as the UK Government restrictions are blamed by Gatwick Airport as it goes into talks with banks to avoid defaulting on loans.

The business said that a year after requesting short-term waivers on its loans, it was again facing pressure and is asking banks for another extension as pre-tax loss hit £204 million, about 40% lower than the first six months of 2020 when the Covid pandemic was at its worst.

In the City, Babcock is set to pocket £293 million after selling the Frazer-Nash Consultancy to KBR, an American engineering giant.

Also today, a Scottish housebuilder has taken on a raft of new apprentices, an Edinburgh golf tech firm is targeting the US and Hilton is hiring across Scotland.

Scottish builder hails new apprentices

The Cruden Group, one of Scotland’s largest independent construction firms, has recruited nine new modern apprentices in its yearly intake as it continues its commitment to developing Scotland’s future workforce against the backdrop of a widening skills gap in the sector.

The new modern apprentices will become part of the 60-strong team of apprentices that the Cruden Group is currently training. The Group has been delivering a modern apprenticeship programme for around half a century.

Over 40 young people interviewed for the programme and nine eager new recruits have been selected to embark on a four-year modern apprenticeship programme as joiners, plumbers, bricklayers and painters, where they will learn their chosen trade through a mix of practical on-the-job training, while also working towards a formal qualification.

It comes as Cruden Group has awarded their Apprentice of the Year Award, which is now in its third year, to bricklayer Nicole Carlin. Nicole has just completed her four-year apprenticeship and will continue her career with Cruden as a fully qualified bricklayer.

Kevin Reid, chief executive of the Cruden Group said: “Young people are the lifeblood of the construction industry and we are committed to recruiting, training and investing in our workforce, and our modern apprenticeship programme plays a major role.

"Nicole is one of many shining examples that have come through our programme and we are delighted that she will be continuing her career with us. Given the widespread skills shortage, which has worsened during the pandemic, it’s all the more important to start these young people off well on their journey towards building a rewarding career in this thriving sector.”

Nicole Carlin, Apprentice of the Year, Cruden Group, said: "I'm thrilled to be awarded Cruden’s Apprentice of the Year Award. There are still a lot of misperceptions about the construction industry and this needs to change, because young people are missing out on a fantastic industry. Having a trade is a job for life and not only gives me confidence and fantastic opportunities, it’s also put me on a great path to a secure future and I'm delighted to be continuing my career with Cruden as a fully qualified bricklayer."

Apprentice joiner Max Hamilton said: “Positions on Cruden’s apprenticeship programme are highly sought after so I’m over the moon to be selected for this year’s intake. Getting the chance to learn this trade means the world to me and I can’t wait to start my career journey.”

Scottish golf technology firm eyes US growth

A golf improvement technology specialist, which makes devices to help players reduce their scores, is aiming to expand internationally following a seven-figure funding injection.

Edinburgh-based Shot Scope, whose technology has been used by tens of thousands of golfers around the world, has the US in its sights after securing £1.5m in growth finance from Virgin Money, owner of Clydesdale Bank.

Hotel giant has openings for 150 staff in Scotland

Hilton has revealed it has 150 openings for staff across its portfolio in Scotland.

The company is currently recruiting for employees for its hotels in Dunblane, Edinburgh and Dundee, as part of a wider drive to hire 1,400 people across the UK.

