By Ian McConnell

FORRES farmer David Philip has diversified into the automotive sector with the purchase of a long-established tyre and vehicle-repair business, having secured a six-figure loan from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Philip, whose family has farmed in the area since 1939, bought GT Tyres from Cameron Gordon. The bank noted the deal had arisen from Mr Gordon’s retirement.

GT Tyres, which was established in 1977 and works closely with the farming community, provides an extensive range of tyres for all types of vehicles, including cars, vans, and 4x4s.

The bank said of the Forres business: “It also offers specialist advice on all car parts and components, and works closely with the agricultural community in the area. For the last 25 years, David was a frequent visitor to the auto-repair shop, which provided components for his arable farming equipment.”

Royal Bank added: “The purchase of GT Tyres allows David to diversify his family’s farming business and provide an additional income stream. Proud to have enabled the business to continue trading as an independent entity for years to come, the new owner hopes to build on the great work his predecessor established throughout the past four decades.”

The Michelin-accredited GT Tyres will continue to operate with its five existing staff members, whose jobs have remained through the change of ownership.

Royal Bank said: “Their expertise and years spent building close relationships with customers of the business were one of main reasons David was interested in taking over the operations.”

GT Tyres director Mr Philip said: “I’ve known Cameron for a long time, and I knew he was looking for someone to take over ahead of his well-deserved retirement. The dedication of his talented team is testament to the business he has built over the years, and I’m looking forward to carrying on his legacy.”