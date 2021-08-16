The Pawprint Summer Tour continues! Here is our short report on the second leg of the tour Christian Arno and Mark McCafferty embarked upon in our shiny Pawmobile.
This time the Pawprint team met up and chatted with some of their partners at Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) , Ooni Pizza Ovens and The Herald Scotland about their experience with sustainability, the work they've already done towards their goals, and the expectations they have for our partnership.
The team loved having this chance to check in and talk about the best way Pawprint can assist everyone in doing their best work. Our goal is to do as much as one possibly can to fight for our planet and this will be different for everybody, so staying in touch and customising our approach is vital for us and our partners.
A great big thanks to everyone for taking the time to speak to team Pawprint.
Special mentions include: Sara Thiam (CEO, SCDI), Lisa Ross ( Marketing & Communications Manager, SCDI), Eleonora Vanello ( Productivity Club Programme Manager, SCDI), Darina Garland (Co-founder & Co-CEO, Ooni Pizza Ovens), Elspeth Simpson (Impact & Sustainability Coordinator, Ooni Pizza Ovens), and Stephen McTaggart - The Herald 🧿 (Business Team Manager, The Herald)
And, as always, Christian and Mark said a huge thank you to Peter Vardy Ltd for supplying us with our mighty EV - The Pawmobile.
For more information on how you individually or as an employer can use Pawprint to contribute to solving climate issues, visit www.pawprint.eco for more information.
