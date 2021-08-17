FAMOUS Glasgow pub The Arlington has been bought by the financier who helped broker the deal that saved Celtic in the 1990s.

David Low has acquired the bar, which has traded continuously from its site on Woodlands Road since 1860, from John Lonergan. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Mr Low, who helped broker Fergus McCann’s takeover of Celtic in 1994, said: “In this age of corporately-owned theme bars and faceless chains, The Arlington is a rarity – a traditional, community pub for real people and, with the exception of perhaps a few cosmetic touches, I intend to leave it as it is.”

The Arlington has long been a popular haunt for students and academics from the nearby University of Glasgow, and has enjoyed the custom of a number of famous faces down the years. Billy Connolly, Frankie Miller and members of The Clash are all known to have paid visits.

The pub also lays claim to being the home of the Stone of Destiny. The symbol of the Scottish independence movement, which for centuries was used for the coronation of monarchs in Scotland, was allegedly hidden within the pub after four Nationalist students, and Arlington regulars, removed the stone from Westminster Abbey in 1950.

The stone was broken in two during the removal.

Mr Low said: “One of the two stones now resides in The Arlington and it’s for others to judge which is the original. It’s not for me to decide but if anyone wants to offer an opinion, they are welcome to drop by and do so over a pint.

“I can say with some confidence the Stone will not be leaving The Arlington and the next king will not be crowned there.”

Mr Low, whose brother Kenny is the sitting tenant of the pub, adds The Arlington to a portfolio of licensed outlets including The Clockwork, Dram! and Bauhaus in Glasgow and The Steading in Edinburgh. The pubs fall under the Three Thistles plc, which Mr Low chairs.

He said of The Arlington: “It’s a traditional community pub with an eclectic mix of hipsters, locals, university academics and students.

“It’s one of the city’s oldest, continuously operated pubs. I’ve been a customer for many years and it’s an honour for me to see it through the next stage of its journey.”