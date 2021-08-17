TESCO Bank has revealed plans to transfer 236 Glasgow-based jobs to Arrow Global after striking a deal to outsource its debt collection and recovery operations.

It said that all colleagues transferring under Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations would be protected from redundancy for a period of at least two years.

Arrow highlighted its belief that the deal recognised its "track record in working compassionately with customers in financial difficulty".

Tesco Bank claimed the partnership with Arrow Global would “deliver an enhanced service to customers in financial difficulty by providing the necessary support and flexibility they will need in the future”.

It said: “Tesco Bank has chosen to partner with Arrow, a recognised leader in supporting customers in financial difficulty, for several reasons, including their customer focus, proven expertise, technology platform and for the cultural alignment between the two organisations.”

Tesco Bank added: “The partnership is expected to result in 236 roles transferring to Arrow on 1 November 2021. The transfer of roles will take place under TUPE regulations and is subject to a collective consultation process with the recognised trade union. Under the agreement between Tesco Bank and Arrow, all colleagues transferring under TUPE will be protected from redundancy for a period of at least two years."

Gerry Mallon, chief executive of Tesco Bank, said: “We take our responsibility to support customers in financial difficulty seriously and have an obligation to them to put in place the best support possible.

"We believe that the partnership announced today with Arrow will improve the support we can give these customers, given their specialism in this area of customer service. We look forward to working with Arrow, and further improving the experience we offer to our customers in financial difficulty.”

Dave Sutherland, chief executive of Arrow Global’s asset management and servicing business, said: “As we continue to build our UK business, this partnership recognises Arrow’s track record in working compassionately with customers in financial difficulty, underpinned by our purpose of building better financial futures.

"We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues, and the valuable skills and experience they will bring to our team, so we can continue to provide fair, effective, tailored services to support our customers. We’re looking forward to welcoming them on board.”