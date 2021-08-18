With COP26 fast approaching, a new children's book which celebrates the life of a Scotsman whose discoveries shed new light on climate research will highlight the country's contribution to science

DEPUTY First Minister John Swinney has helped launch a new children’s book this week which tells the story of a Perthshire man who is considered to be one of the world’s first climate scientists.

Raised in an impoverished crofting family with little access to schooling, James Croll was almost entirely self-taught – yet he helped scientists understand why the Ice Ages took place and how they could be predicted.

He was also the first person to consider the role of feedback loops in climate systems.

James Croll and his Adventures in Climate and Time was written by Jo Woolf and illustrated by Dylan Gibson, and tells the compelling story of Croll, who died aged 69 in 1890.

The project was initiated by The Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) to mark the bicentenary of Croll’s birth, and bring attention to his work as a Scottish climate scientist in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

RSGS recently worked with the universities of Stirling and Edinburgh and the Institute of Directors (IoD) on a unique Climate Solutions Network online programme that teaches businesses and organisations about climate change.

Commenting on the project, RSGS CEO Mike Robinson said: “James Croll is one of the most significant, yet least heard of, figures in the field of geological climate science. This story could not come at a better time.

“With the eyes of the world on Glasgow, it is a reminder that the city is not just the seat of the industrial revolution, but was also home to scientific discovery and learning. With the approach of COP26, his bicentenary is a great opportunity to showcase Croll’s and Scotland’s immense scientific contribution.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney helped launch the book

“This beautifully illustrated book has done a wonderful job of bringing Croll’s extraordinary story to life, perfectly explaining some of the science behind his theories, whilst also capturing his journey of discoveries. I believe that this book will inspire a new appreciation of Croll, not just as a scientist but as a remarkable human being.”

Early in his life, Croll worked numerous manual jobs – most notably as a janitor at the Andersonian College in Glasgow, where he sat in on lectures and had access to a library of books which inspired some of his theories.

Croll applied his mind to some of the biggest questions of his generation: the age of the sun, the source and direction of ocean currents, the thickness of the Antarctic ice sheet, and the cause of the ice ages. Croll eventually gained a position with the Geological Survey in Edinburgh and released his book ‘Climate and Time’ which gained him prominence amongst the most notable scientific minds of the day.

The inspiration behind the format for this children’s book comes from a popular 19th century publication called the Penny Magazine, first published in 1832 which played such a key role in firing his young imagination; Croll became an avid reader at an early age, and later attributed his thirst for learning to the magazine's wide-ranging articles.

Author Jo Woolf commented on the experience of writing about James Croll’s life and discoveries: “It was such a fun experience to write the book, particularly as I was able to start almost from scratch and imagine Croll as a youngster, full of curiosity and enthusiasm. Dylan’s images are so lively and appealing and full of character.

“They sparked new ideas when I saw them, and that’s how the book progressed - working together, we were able to develop the text and the images alongside each other.

“I discovered some elements of Croll’s character that I had overlooked before - his determination and tenacity, and his ability to daydream which took him away from the awful challenges he faced.

“He absolutely refused to give up his passion, which was studying and pondering the big questions of the universe, and I find that really inspiring.”