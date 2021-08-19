A PLAN has been lodged for a major redevelopment of the Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Edinburgh that involves mixed use proposals including new homes.

Ambassador Group, the Glasgow-based owner of the Leith site, has submitted a pre-application notice with the City of Edinburgh Council for a "transformational redevelopment" that will see the 20-year-old centre open up to the waterfront.

The firm bought the shopping centre in March 2020 "because of its significant potential" and said it has used insights gained over the past 18 months to advance plans to turn Ocean Terminal into "a gateway to the waterfront for the local community, adding to the wider regeneration of Leith".

The new masterplan for the site includes a mixed-use space “that maximises the location and aspect on to the Firth of Forth” at a planned linked entrance to the centre.

The proposal includes a mix of indoor and outdoor space achieved by the demolition of the existing north multi-storey car park and the former Debenhams store.

This would allow the remaining building to be reconfigured with updated spaces for new commercial opportunities "facing a dramatic streetscape to the waterfront".

Site diagram.

The final stage of the masterplan is to introduce a mix of housing on the waterfront, integrating with the trams to Newhaven extension and new local amenities.

The redevelopment represents an investment of more than £100 million.

Chris Richardson, managing director for Ambassador Investments, said: "We’re planning a transformational redevelopment that will finally realise Ocean Terminal’s potential as a leading waterfront destination, whilst placing the changing priorities of residents, businesses, visitors and shoppers centre stage.

"The retail industry and the local environment has evolved significantly in recent years and this redevelopment will create a sustainable destination that people will continue to enjoy for years to come."