By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

HIGHLAND Spring chief executive Les Montgomery is retiring from the post he has held since 2007, the natural source water producer has announced.

He will become a non-executive director of Highland Spring from the end of this year. Chief commercial officer Simon Oldham and chief operating officer Mark Steven will step up to become joint managing directors of the business “with immediate effect”.

Mr Montgomery has overseen major growth of turnover and sizeable acquisitions during his time at the helm. The water producer, based at Blackford in Perthshire, noted he had joined the business in 1985, and had been finance director before being appointed to the chief executive post.

Highland Spring, which employs about 400 people and is owned by the al-Tajir family, said of Mr Montgomery: “During his tenure with the company, he spearheaded the acquisitions of Speyside Glenlivet and the water division of Greencore Group … and achieved his ambition to double the size of the business, including turnover from £50 million to £100m which was met a few years ago.”

This doubling of annual turnover was achieved between 2010 and 2016, Highland Spring noted.

Mr Montgomery said: “Highland Spring Group recently celebrated its 40th year anniversary and I am very proud of how far the business has come in that time. It has been a privilege to lead the company for the last 14 years and I would like to thank all the employees, past and present, of Highland Spring Group for their commitment and support. I am very proud of everything we have achieved together. I look forward to continuing to make a positive contribution to the business as a non-executive director.”

Asked by The Herald whether the appointment of joint managing directors was a permanent arrangement or if there were plans for an overall chief executive appointment at some point, Highland Spring said: “It’s a permanent arrangement.”