Glasgow healthy food takeaway Sprigg has been announced as the first retail letting at a landmark Sauchiehall Street building.

Bywater Properties has transformed the iconic building at 274 Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre which has been renamed McLellan Works for a new and innovative mixed-use development. Following a range of new office lettings in the building during July 2021, McLellan Works has revealed the first retail letting, post completion of works. Healthy food takeaway Sprigg has signed up to a new, long-term lease with street level frontage, beside the main lobby for the building.

A Glasgow-born takeaway retailer with a focus on health and sustainability, Sprigg has developed a cult following after the opening of their original site on the city’s Ingram Street.

They pride themselves on fresh ingredients in the form of salads, snacks and a range of drinks and this will be their second site in the city which could open late September or early October.

Tom McDermott, the owner of Sprigg, said: “We are really excited about being able to expand our business at McLellan Works and were attracted by both the proximity to office customers in the building and the surrounding Sauchiehall Street regeneration area.”

McLellan Works shares its entrance with the McLellan Galleries, currently occupied by Glasgow School of Art and is in the middle of Glasgow City Council’s “Avenues Project” programme in Sauchiehall Street, which aims to make Glasgow City Centre more accessible for local people and businesses, incorporating an integrated network of cycle priority routes throughout Glasgow and wider pavements.

Peter Hutton of Canning Vale Property, letting agents for the retail space, said it was great news that Sprigg are now signed up at McLellan Works.

He said: "We can see their offer working really well with the wider building and this part of Sauchiehall Street. This is hopefully going to be the first of a few announcements over the summer for new retail occupiers signing up for McLellan Works. So, watch this space.”

Daniel Mead, Head of Asset Management at building owners Bywater Properties, said bringing the city’s second Sprigg store to the building and this side of Glasgow is a real coup, adding: "This brings us another step closer to completing the transformation of the overall profile of McLellan Works and its place as a leader in the regeneration of the city’s Sauchiehall Street district.”

The McLellan Galleries, which sit within the same block as the planned McLellan Works, were originally built in 1855 to house the art collection of Archibald McLellan, a local coach builder, councillor and patron of the arts.

From 1869 the galleries were home to the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) until its move to the Mackintosh Building in 1899.