HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Friday, August 20, as new figures show UK retail sales slipped last month to the weakest performance since shops reopened in April after lockdown restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics also said borrowing stood at £10.4 billion in June, down from £20.5 billion a year earlier.

In the City, Marks & Spencer has said its turnaround plan is working as the retailer upgraded its profit targets after strong food and clothing sales.

Shares soared after the high street stalwart said it is on track to surpass the top end of its previous profit guidance of £300 million to £350 million for the year.

Also today, a new lease of life for a 700-year-old estate, Glasgow Business Awards shortlist is revealed, and a Scottish energy firm is hiring for the future.

Estate to launch eco-tourism venture

A 700-year-old Scottish estate is set for a new lease of life as an eco-tourist attraction after being inherited by a biologist.

Victoria Bruce-Winkler has inherited her family’s estate in Clackmannanshire and has set about regenerating it with aten- year wildlife plan, eco-bothies for rural tourism and new farming practises.

She said there has already been a significant amount of conservation work undertaken behind the scenes, monitoring and managing the diverse habitats and rare wildflowers, wildlife and insect populations.

Brucefield Estate consists of 420 hectares of semi-ancient oak, birch and Scots Pine woodlands, arable and pasture farmland dotted with drystane dyke walls.

The estate has a rich history, with the family able to trace their ancestry back to Robert the Bruce and Mary Queen of Scots was a visitor on her return from France.

The first step in terms of rural tourism is the launch of a forester’s self-catering cottage next month.

“Our vision is to create an estate where people can come and relax in the mature woodlands, experience the wildlife habitats, explore the heritage of the historic buildings and learn more about a working estate. We wish to promote rural tourism in an accessible location, which is embedded with local history,” said Ms Bruce-Winkler.

“The estate is a haven for walkers and once launched there will be a variety of beautiful, unspoilt trails. Guests can wander around the grounds exploring the different habitats, from Scots Pine and birch woodlands to wetlands. We recently discovered a hidden avenue of lime trees, some dating back 300 years.

“As well as encouraging guests to explore and enjoy the abundant local wildlife, we are planning to launch a series of hands-on workshops so that guests can contribute, share and exchange ideas and hopefully, take some new ones away.”

Businesses from wide range of sectors shortlisted for Glasgow Business Awards

Building contractors, airlines, food and drink companies, tech organisations and colleges are among the Glasgow firms that have been shortlisted for 16 awards that shine a spotlight on a range of disciplines across the city’s business community.

The Glasgow Business Awards 2021, organised by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland with The Herald as media partner, celebrate the city’s best businesses across a range of areas including innovation, health and wellbeing, communication, and overall performance.

Energy firm to offer 100 paid internships for students

A Clydebank-based energy company has teamed up with the University of Strathclyde to offer 100 paid internships to support young people through their studies.

The move comes amid concern among current and prospective students over the availability of part-time work, and is the latest illustration of Together Energy’s founding ethos to widen opportunities for young people.

