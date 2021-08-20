Moda Living has announced that the doors to its first Scottish "next generation neighborhood", The McEwan, will open at the end of this year.

Located in Fountainbridge, it will be the first Scottish Moda development, bringing “a whole new way of renting” to the country.

It is claimed that it is a "radical departure from the traditional rental market", with Moda “making renting simple, accessible and aspirational”, with no deposits, no fees and the ability to move into a new home within 48 hours.

Spaces include a games room, cinema, lounges and rooftop access.

Moda’s Edinburgh rental neighbourhood provides everything needed for modern living, including spacious, interior designed apartments, a cinema room, private dining room, communal lounges, an outdoor roof terrace, work from home spaces and a gym.

The building takes its name from William McEwan, who opened the Fountain Brewery in the area in 1856.

The brewery went on to become the largest single-ownership brewery in Great Britain, producing two million barrels a year.

The barley leaf motif is already part of the scheme’s design features, coming into play in the landscaping detailing.

Moda will create 476 new homes set over three blocks and across extensive public squares and gardens.

Moda amenities provide a space for the residents to come together, an extensive events programme - from rooftop yoga to BBQs - will give residents the chance to mix.

Amanda Rennie, general manager at The McEwan said: “My background is in hotels and hospitality and that’s exactly what drew me to Moda.

“Unlike most home providers, Moda is a hospitality led landlord - your rent will give you far more than just four walls.

“From an extensive list of services to make life easy and amenities that mean your home extends way beyond your home, living at Moda works around the lifestyle of a busy city dweller. What really makes Moda stand out is the community; the coworking spaces encourage collaboration, the social spaces create places to meet new people and the events bring like-minded individuals together.

"At our other developments the community that has naturally developed has been what makes Moda such a unique place to live and I can’t wait to bring that to Edinburgh.”

