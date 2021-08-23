Legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn increased its revenues by 4.1 per cent to £59.3 million during the year to April 30, with profits before partner distributions 13% higher at £25.3m.
Revenue growth was recorded across all divisions, with the corporate finance team advising on 75 transactions worth a total of £7.1 billion during 2020. That was an increase of 18% on 2019’s aggregate deal value, with activity particularly strong in the clean energy and technology sectors.
Meanwhile, the banking team advised on 101 deals with a total value of £128.4bn, a near-doubling on the previous year.
READ MORE: Scottish law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn unveils raft of promotions
“Last year’s performance provides a strong base from which to deliver our growth strategy for the next three years, which will see us continue to invest in our people and in technology to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality and innovative services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients,” managing partner Andrew Blain said.
In recognition of their service through the difficulties of the pandemic, Shepherd and Wedderburn has awarded colleagues an exceptional bonus of 5% of their annual salary in addition to performance-related bonuses.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.