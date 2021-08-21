More than £8million of public funds have been been invested in the Scottish tourism sector during the past two months to help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the Economy Secretary has said.

Kate Forbes said the support package had been split between campaigns to enciurage visitors to travel north of the border and vouchers for carers and low income families.

More than 60 jobs, including 47 seasonal rangers, have also been funded to support rural areas cope with higher than usual visitor numbers due to the rise in staycations this summer.

READ MORE: Scottish Government launch holiday vouchers scheme with Visit Scotland

The package of support includes £4 million for VisitScotland to deliver a scheme which will help support the tourism sector throughout the year.

Detailrs of the programme, dubbed the 'Days Out scheme', will be made available at a later date.

Wigwam cabins on Canna

Ms Forbes said: "The past year has been extremely difficult for many businesses, especially in our prized tourism and hospitality sector.

"As well as being impacted by the necessary public health restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus, Brexit has also caused problems, particularly regarding staffing and supplies.

“The Scottish Government has worked closely with industry at every stage of the pandemic to deliver where we can on its asks, including 100% non-domestic rates relief, specific restart grants and funding to help alleviate staffing concerns."

READ MORE: New Argyll tourism chief offers solution to staff shortage

The Minister added: “As we begin to carefully emerge and recover from the pandemic, we must work together to seize Scotland’s potential and build an economy for everyone by delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.

"Our tourism and hospitality sector is key to the Scottish economy and we will continue to listen carefully to the support it needs to bounce back from the pandemic.”