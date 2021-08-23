PLANS have been submitted for a £30 million “urban logistics development” in Edinburgh, on the site of a former office building which is being demolished.
A joint venture between industrial developer b Chancerygate and specialist investor Bridges Fund Management has submitted plans to speculatively develop 146,745 sq ft of Grade A urban logistics accommodation on a seven-and-a-half-acre site at Bankhead Avenue in Sighthill.
Named Capital Park, the proposed development is around five miles southwest of the city centre and will comprise 18 leasehold units ranging from 4.295 sq ft to 17,000 sq ft. A bespoke 15,000 sq ft unit is already under offer to a national builders’ merchant, the developers noted.
Capital Park will be jointly delivered by Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management.
The developers said it would have a gross development value in excess of £30m, and would replace Grayfield House, a 90,000 sq ft office building which is currently being demolished.
Neighbouring occupiers to the proposed development, which is one-and-a-half miles from the A720/M8, include Evans Halshaw, Tool Station, Edinburgh College, Edinburgh Napier University and Burton Biscuit Company, the developers noted.
Chancerygate development director Mike Walker said: “Submitting a planning application for this site is another key milestone in bringing forward this development.
“We are very encouraged by the high interest we have received from potential occupiers to date. Once delivered, we believe Capital Park will be a best-in-class trade counter and multi-unit urban logistics development perfectly placed for Edinburgh’s increasingly active and dynamic SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) sector.”
