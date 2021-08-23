SCOTTISHPOWER has revealed plans to create 152 “green jobs”, 135 of them in central and southern Scotland.
The Glasgow-based company, owned by Iberdrola of Spain, said the “jobs will be at the forefront of the transformation of the electricity network in the region and vital to delivering net zero”.
Its SP Energy Networks business described the move as its “largest recruitment drive this century with 152 green jobs on offer over the next four months”.
The news was announced this morning as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited SP Energy Networks’ training centre, Dealain House.
Ms Sturgeon said: “To help tackle climate change Scotland is already investing in green skills and attracting new green job opportunities. It is great to see ScottishPower creating 135 new green jobs in Scotland and I would encourage other employers to follow their lead.
“Looking ahead to COP26 in Glasgow in November, Scotland can be proud that our climate-change ambitions, backed by investment in creating a highly skilled green workforce, will be showcased on an international stage.”
Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “With less than 100 days to go to COP26 in Glasgow, we’re bringing truly green jobs to Scotland to support the country with its ambitions to be net zero by 2045. These roles offer a variety of career opportunities in a company that is committed to net zero and is investing millions of pounds every single day to help bring about a cleaner, greener future.”
