Global technology giant CGI’s inclusive education transformation solution is currently allowing Scottish educators, learners and parents to take advantage of a number of digital technology opportunities.
The company is currently partnering with a number of dedicated teaching professionals in thre country to ensure educators are supported on their journey to Empowered Learning.
Offering every student access to the same great digital tools for learning - whilst supporting Scotland’s digital learning and teaching strategy - CGI provides learners with skills for a digital age, helping to raise attainment whilst creating a flexible learning environment for educators.
This is all carried out with the aim of building digital schools and classrooms of the future in Scotland.
In the video above, hear how CGI is supporting the teaching and learning of Scotland's future with technology firsthand from:
Lorna French - Senior Education Manager at the City of Edinburgh Council
Nicola Harvey - Head of Customer & Digital Services at the City of Edinburgh Council
Kate Fraser - Deputy Headteacher at the Royal High School
Sharon Black - Teacher and parent at the Royal High School
Helen McLean - Teacher and parent at the Royal High School
James, Natasha and Eloise - Students at the Royal High School
