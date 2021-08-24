By Kristy Dorsey
Edinburgh's Innis & Gunn has unveiled a limited-edition beer that has been six years in the making, the longest the brewer has matured any beer to date.
Headed by master brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn originally laid its Vintage edition down to mature in 2015. The beer spent its first 100 days in first fill American bourbon casks and was then bottled with some live yeast, allowing it to slowly mature and develop in the company's bonded warehouse over the last six years.
Priced at £25 per 500ml bottle, just 1,000 bottles will be available from the brewery's online shop from September 1. The 9% ABV brew is ready for drinking, or could be cellared for further maturation.
“Innis & Gunn was founded on a passion for trying different styles of maturation and Vintage achieves a special milestone for us," Mr Sharp said. "As we finally release this one-of-a-kind beer after six years, it marks our longest maturation to date and one which is almost unheard of in brewing."
In June, the company said that it was rebounding strongly from lockdown in both the on and off-trade, including a 20-fold increase in new draught installations, nine new national listings with retailers and £100,000 of investment across its brewery and Brewery Taproom bars.
