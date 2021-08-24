HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Tuesday, August 24, as Scottish oil services firm Wood Group has posted a slump in first-half revenues after taking a hit from the pandemic, but stuck by forecasts for a return to growth by the year end.

The Aberdeen-based consulting and engineering firm suffered a 23% slump in turnover to $3.2 billion (£2.3 billion) for the six months to June 30.

Fast food giant McDonald's has run out of milkshakes in all of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems. The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

Also today, a Scottish hotel hails its new chef, Rangers kit supplier Castore expands in Glasgow and in Business Voices tourism chief Marc Crothall says it is "time to lift the barriers and let tourism compete".

Scottish hotel hires top chef

Luxury hotel Cairn Lodge has appointed Paul Tyrrell as their new head chef.

Formerly the head chef at Fonab Castle Hotel, Mr Tyrell will oversee the team behind The Garden Room restaurant, which won the Dram Awards "Restaurant of the Year" in 2020.

Starting out in Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, Mr Tyrrell has enjoyed a varied career in some of Scotland’s most renowned hotel restaurants, including Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire and the Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews, before becoming head chef at Pitlochry’s Fonab Castle Hotel.

Whilst at Grandtully Hotel, he achieved accolades in the Good Food Guide, Michelin Guide and the Sunday Times Top 100 places to stay in the UK. With a wealth of experience across a variety of cuisines ranging from fine dining fish to contemporary French dishes, Mr Tyrrell is perfectly placed to lead the kitchen at Cairn Lodge.

Set in the heart of rural Perthshire, Cairn Lodge is "conveniently located for exploring Scotland, a world class golf getaway, local whisky distilleries, or for a simple weekend escape from the city".

The Garden Room restaurant serves classic dishes, highlighting seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Tyrrell will introduce exciting new menus to the Garden Room restaurant, carefully designed to showcase some of Scotland’s finest produce with a unique Cairn Lodge twist. Using the best locally sourced ingredients where possible, the new menus are set to appeal to both hotel guests and diners alike.

Mr Tyrrell said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Cairn Lodge and to be leading the exciting launch of a new range of menus. With lockdown restrictions being relaxed and people being able to go out and enjoy themselves, it’s an exciting time to be working in hospitality and I can’t wait for our guests to enjoy our unique dining experience.”

Managing director Jonathan Gilbanks said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Paul to lead our talented kitchen team here at Cairn Lodge. His pedigree is without question and I’m very excited about the ideas that he has for our menus. We pride ourselves on making sure that there is nothing ordinary about our guests’ stay, and with Paul leading the kitchen, guests can expect the full experience at Cairn Lodge when looking to treat themselves to the perfect getaway.”

Rangers supplier Castore's Glasgow store move

Castore, the Rangers kit supplier, is to open a new store in Glasgow city centre.

The 2,000 sq ft site at 133 Buchanan Street sees Castore set up its first own brand store in the city. This is in addition to Castore’s partnership store at Rangers FC.

Marc Crothall: Time to lift barriers and let tourism compete

Opinion: November will see Scotland welcome the world to the shores of the Clyde and beyond for the much-anticipated COP26.

The world’s spotlight will shine again on our country, people, assets and ambition; Scotland has an outstanding track record in hosting dynamic world-class events, conferences and sporting championships with legacy benefits which travel far and wide across all four corners of the nation.

