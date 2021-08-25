By Ian McConnell

VETERAN Scottish hotelier and restaurateur Ian Fleming is seeking a “suitable operator” to take on the remaining 10-year leasehold for the Lake of Menteith Hotel in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Mr Fleming and his family, who have operated the 18-bedroom hotel and waterfront restaurant at the Port of Menteith for 16 years, has appointed commercial agency Drysdale & Company to work on the planned transaction.

The hospitality sector veteran, who previously owned the landmark Buttery restaurant in Glasgow, said: “For two generations our family have been the guardians of ‘the Lake’. We have enjoyed every moment there, and are proud of what we have nurtured. Now is the time for new operators with a similar, but fresh vision to build on the great reputation it has, and refresh the offer to the hotel’s many loyal customers, as well as those yet to discover the environmental ‘oasis’ that is The Lake of Menteith and Trossachs National Park.”

Drysdale & Company said: “The ten-year tenure offers plenty of potential for a new operator to put their stamp on to the 18-bedroom hotel and waterfront restaurant."

It added: "Enjoying a tranquil setting, coupled with picturesque views across what is Scotland’s most famous manmade lake, the hotel has built up an impressive reputation for its both the quality of its accommodation, and its food and drink offering. Once the manse for the local church, the building is now presented in the simple style of a New England waterfront inn, securing numerous top hotel industry awards over the past decade along the way.”