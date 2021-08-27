A Scottish jeweller known for its ties to the Royal Family have unveiled a new exhibition which features a rare jewelled cover of JK Rowling’s handwritten novel: The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

Hamilton & Inches in Edinburgh has unveiled its new Celebrating our Craft exhibition, which celebrates handcrafted works from its 155-year history.

Amongst the collection of handcrafted items is a rare, jewelled cover of JK Rowling’s handwritten The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

The renowned author approached Hamilton & Inches in 2007 to create seven specially made jewelled book covers to hold hand-written, leather bound copies of The Tales of Beedle The Bard, which includes five stories.

A storybook of the same name is mentioned in the final book of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

One copy was sold at auction for nearly £2million – in aid of the author’s children’s charity Lumos.

The embellishments on the novel cover were inspired by an ancient Italian prayer book and the sterling silver corner piece ornaments bear a single motif from one of the stories, comprising a leaf, heart, fountain and a human foot. The central sterling silver panel includes a skull motif.

The series of jewelled book covers took a total of 750 hours to create by master silversmith and chaser Panos Kirkos.

The embellished cover comprises hand-chased hallmarked sterling silver ornaments and mounted spine in compartments with raised bands and folding clasp.

Trophies celebrating The Scottish Open, the Royal Highland Show and Scottish Women's Football are also included in the exhibition, alongside a further 70 items generously loaned by businesses and clients alike.

The exclusive exhibition is running until September 5 and is located within the beautifully reimagined showroom in Edinburgh’s George Street.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: “The Celebrating our Craft showcase provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate one hundred and fifty-five years in business.

We have provided access to never-before-seen, beautifully intricate creations by our extremely talented team of artisans from throughout the years. This craftsmanship is central to our operations and showcasing their incredible work is a fitting way to celebrate this momentous milestone”.

Hamilton & Inches is known to be committed to ensuring craftsmanship is relevant to contemporary life, especially at a time when sustainability is of such importance.

The Celebrating our Craft showcase shines a light on the impact and reach of the jeweller and how important it is for the craft to continue throughout Scotland.

An extensive refurbishment during lockdown saw the renowned jewellers restore its marble pillars and detailing which accentuates the historic elements of the Georgian ceiling, alongside chandelier lighting which shines out into George Street.

The shop showcases some of the most intricate and luxurious creations from generations of artisans, with the earliest piece dating back to 1885.