VETERAN Scottish hotelier and restaurateur Ian Fleming is seeking a “suitable operator” to take on the remaining 10-year leasehold for the landmark Lake of Menteith Hotel to focus on building his historic inns business in the US.

Mr Fleming, who has operated the 18-bedroom hotel and waterfront restaurant at the Port of Menteith in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park with his family for 16 years, has appointed commercial agency Drysdale & Company to handle the sale.

READ MORE: The hospitality sector veteran, who previously owned the landmark Buttery restaurant in Glasgow, said: “Now is the time for new operators with a similar, but fresh, vision to build on the great reputation it has, and refresh the offer to the hotel’s many loyal customers, as well as those yet to discover the environmental ‘oasis’ that is the Lake of Menteith.”

Green energy deal could create hundreds of North Ayrshire jobs

Plans also include the construction of research and development laboratories, offices, stores, electrical infrastructure and high-tech cable delivery systems.

HHUNDREDS of jobs are set to be created in one of Scotland’s most troubled areas for unemployment following an agreement between the owner of the disused Hunterston terminal and a new sustainable energy company.

READ MORE: Peel Ports Clydeport has signed an option agreement with Essex-based XLCC for a 70-acre facility that will create 900 permanent jobs once it goes fully operational in 2024. Assuming the project receives planning permission from North Ayrshire Council, work will begin in April, creating a further 400 jobs during the construction phase.

Scottish energy giant to harness waste heat from transformers for homes

The heat recovery project is expected to initially reduce heat network carbon emissions by more than 40 per cent versus traditional gas-led systems.

SSE Energy Solutions and National Grid have announced a collaboration to capture waste heat from electricity transformers to generate hot water and heating for homes and businesses.

READ MORE: It is claimed the link-up aimed at turning power grid transformers into “boilers” could save millions of tonnes of CO2 and help “decarbonise heat networks”.

Top chef on mission to revive historic Scottish inn

Mr Home said: “We are here to bring something special to Strathblane, which I know it will be."

A SCOTTISH hospitality expert who worked as a chef under the late Andrew Fairlie and Michel Roux is bidding to revive the fortunes of a historic country inn on the outskirts of Glasgow.

READ MORE: Brian Home, who was also part of the Michelin star winning team at One Devonshire Gardens, has seen turnover double at the Kirkhouse Inn in Strathblane since commencing trading the bar, restaurant and hotel with his business partner in April.

Scottish craft brewer launches beer priced at £25 per bottle

Priced at £25 per 500ml bottle, just 1,000 bottles will be available from the brewery's online shop from September 1. The 9% ABV brew is ready for drinking, or could be cellared for the future for further maturation.

EDINBURGH'S Innis & Gunn has unveiled a limited-edition beer that has been six years in the making, the longest the brewer has matured any beer to date.

READ MORE: Headed by master brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn originally laid its Vintage edition down to mature back in 2015. The beer spent its first 100 days in first fill American bourbon casks and was then bottled with some live yeast, allowing the brew to slowly mature and develop in Innis & Gunn’s bonded warehouse over the last six years.

Frasers takes space over two floors in Scottish shopping centre

Flannels has over 40 stores across the UK.

FRASERS Group is to take 17,500 sq ft of space, with trading space of 11,000 sq ft, across two floors, introducing luxury retailer Flannels to The Centre, Livingston.

READ MORE: Frasers said Flannels will bring a "vibrant collection of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing, footwear, and accessories from some of the world’s most coveted brands in fashion".

