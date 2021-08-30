PETRA Wetzel is stepping down as boss of WEST, the high-profile bar and brewery she founded in the east end of Glasgow.
Ms Wetzel has appointed Scottish drinks industry veteran Matt Munro as managing director of the business, which is based in the former Templeton carpet factory overlooking Glasgow Green.
Mr Munro, West’s long-standing sales director, will officially take the reins on September 1.
In a statement posted on social media site LinkedIn, Ms Wetzel said: “After 12 years at the helm of WEST I have made the decision to step away from the day-to-day running of the beerhall and brewery business to allow me to dedicate more time to projects both connected and unconnected to the core WEST business.
“I will retain my shareholding in the business and will continue to assist the team in an advisory capacity. I have long had an interest in angel investment, supporting women in business and ensuring younger people in Scotland reach their potential. This will provide the time to commit my energy to these causes close to my Gerwegian heart.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.