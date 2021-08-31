CITY centres have been hit hard by the restrictions put in place by governments to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not the first time I have spoken about the real risk that decisions being taken now and any related changes of policy direction could see the places that should be the beating heart of our communities become urban deserts of the future.

Ensuring that we continue to think strategically about their future is vitally important to our regional recovery.

For these reasons, the latest phase of the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan which came before councillors last week is critical to regaining the ground lost over the last year-and-a-half.

Successful places have been countering these trends with strategies to create exciting, attractive multifunctional places that people choose to live, work and spend their leisure time.

Adopting this approach, phase one of the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan has delivered strongly against these objectives resulting in a number of hugely exciting additions to our public realm.

The Marischal Square development has transformed our civic square and attracted blue-chip companies to the heart of the city.

The £34 million refurbishment of Aberdeen Art Gallery has resulted in it being named Museum of the Year. The £28m project to bring Union Terrace Gardens back to life and the reopening of Provost Skene’s House as a museum to famous Aberdeen folk are just months away from completion.

And our world-class events strategy will see the region showcased far and wide as some of the world’s top cyclists cross the finish line of the Tour of Britain on Aberdeen beach Esplanade in just a couple of weeks’ time.

This was just the start, however. Now it’s time for the next set of projects. We need the people of the region to get behind these plans. If ever there is a time to shed our in-built aversion to change, it’s now.

The 8,500 responses to the consultation were broadly supportive and the plans will generate civic pride and confidence at a time when this has been at a low ebb. If we don’t talk ourselves up, no one else will do it for us.

An international market development will be at the vanguard of the initiatives. It will provide an opportunity for independent retailers to fill the void being left by the majors, supporting jobs in our food, drink and agriculture sector. It will provide a focal point to generate footfall in our city and support moving around the city more easily. As long as business rates and other conditions support this ambition.

The options outlined for developing our beachfront are as exciting as they are overdue. Many people have rediscovered this regional gem over the last couple of years but parts of it are somewhat down at heel. Retaining Aberdeen FC’s stadium in the city as part of a community sports hub will be a brilliant anchor for the other changes.

As well as adding to the incredible quality of life enjoyed by our residents, making progress with the masterplan will enable us to retain and attract the skilled people we need here to drive the UK’s journey to net zero through energy transition as well as underpinning the strategy of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire being a £1bn regional tourism economy within a few years.

For these and the other schemes currently in train, Aberdeen City Council is to be highly commended for its foresight and investment. In turn, this will act as the catalyst for private-sector investors to support the range of ambitious projects within the second phase of the masterplan.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce