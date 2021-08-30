By Ian McConnell
A ROOFTOP restaurant offering panoramic views over a world-famous golf course will open its doors to guests on September 17.
The restaurant atop Rusacks St Andrews, which offers views over the Old Course and West Sands Beach, is named “18”, after the hole on the venerable golf links which it overlooks.
The hotel is part of the Marine & Lawn collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.
Executive chef and ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ winner Derek Johnstone has designed a menu which focuses on dishes cooked on an open flame robata grill as well as contemporary and innovative game and seafood dishes.
Mr Johnstone said: “We’re currently putting the finishing touches to 18 and we can’t wait to welcome diners.”
The glass-fronted 18 restaurant crowns a four-storey extension of the 120-room Rusacks St Andrews. The hotel’s renovation comes as part of a major investment in three landmark hotels – Rusacks, Marine North Berwick and Marine Troon – under the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection.
Guests can expect Chateaubriand and prime steak cuts from Hardiesmill Farm in The Borders, cured Scottish salmon smoked in 19th century brick kilns, and lobster freshly caught less than one mile from the restaurant by St Andrews Seafood, the owner of Rusacks St Andrews said. Seasonal fresh fruit and berries locally sourced from Fife farms will also be a highlight on the menu, it added.
