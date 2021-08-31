HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing on Tuesday, August 31 as business confidence in Scotland rose six points to 34% this month as coronavirus restrictions eased, according to research.

Overall confidence in the economy also increased, rising by 20 points to 43%, the latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking found.

In the City, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and South Korean pharmaceutical firm SK Bioscience have started a Phase 3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine combination.

GSK told the stock market on Tuesday that the advance follows "positive" interim results in the Phase 1 and 2 studies.

It said the partners are now aiming for global supply through the Covax facility in the first half of 2022, subject to data and regulatory reviews.

Also today, Smokehead launches a new canned mixed drink, a Scottish glamping pod firm is to expand south of the Border and ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow Greta Thunberg takes on the topic of Scotland's role in the battle to stem a global climate crisis.

Canned whisky launched

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky has launched a pre-mixed single malt in a ready to drink can serve.

First in the ready to drink range are is Smokehead mixed with Cola and Smokehead mixed with Ginger and Lime.

Both 330ml cans offer "accessible flavours with that unmistakable Smokehead twist", the company claims.

Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said: “There is a long-standing debate whether a single malt should be mixed.

"But Smokehead is an unapologetically bold smoky whisky that is made to be enjoyed however you want it.

“Smokehead refuses to follow the rules of conventional whisky drinking."

Surge in glamping propels Scottish firm into England

Edinburgh-based Glampitect is opening its first office in England following sustained demand from clients looking to set up glamping sites throughout the UK.

The new Birmingham base will initially employ five people with recruitment underway for two archtects, two sale representatives and a research and reporting consultant. It is anticipated that this team could more than double in size in the next year or so.

Scotland is not a world leader on climate change - Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has said she does not believe Scotland is a world leader on climate change, as the Scottish Government claims.

The Swedish climate activist said she has not yet decided whether she will travel to the global UN climate conference in Glasgow next month, but will do if it is “considered safe and democratic” – including ensuring participants from poorer countries are fully vaccinated and able to travel.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below:​