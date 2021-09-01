HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as the UK's manufacturing sector grew in August despite pressures from shortages in supply chains.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) returned a reading of 60.3 last month, down from 60.4 in July. August's figure is a five-month low, but it still shows growth in the sector. Any reading above 50 implies that the sector is expanding. Economists had expected the figure for August to be 60.1.

Elsewhere, National Grid's £7.8 billion acquisition of Britain's largest electricity distribution business has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had decided not to refer the completed takeover of Western Power Distribution from US energy giant PPL Corporation for an in-depth investigation.

Also today, new homes plan for Edinburgh New Town, a Scottish caravan park business has been sold, and new figures show Scots women got little Covid business support

Homes plan for former tram depot site

An application has been lodged for the demolition of offices to make way for 42 new homes in the centre of Edinburgh.

The applicant is Square & Crescent Ltd, architect Morgan McDonnell Architecture, planning consultant Scott Hobbs Planning and landscape architect Rankin Fraser Landscape Architecture.

The Henderson Place Lane site extends over approximately 0.2 hectares and comprises an existing currently unoccupied two storey office building constructed in the late 20th century.

The site sits parallel to Henderson Row, adjacent to the northern edge of Dundas Street within Edinburgh’s New Town. It is located within the New Town Conservation Area, but outwith the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.

Supporting documents state: “The site is within the old Silvermills area of Edinburgh, historically known for its industrial buildings and land use which largely supported the functions of the city of Edinburgh itself.

"The proposed site was formerly occupied by the Edinburgh Tramway depot. The depot buildings were demolished in the 1980s, with commercial office development replacing them, constructed for use by the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society.

“The design proposals aim to reference the historical industrial use of the site, where the Silvermills tram depot was once housed.”

Scottish caravan park operator sold amid staycation boom

A Scotland-focused caravan parks business has been sold amid a boom in demand for staycations.

Pears Partnership Capital acquired a majority stake in Verdant Leisure from the Palatine Private Equity business, in a deal its said took it into a market that is full of opportunity.

‘Stark’ figures show Scots women got little Covid business support

Female-led businesses received less then 11 per cent of the £150 million available through two key Scottish grant funds designed to help firms survive the worst of the pandemic, a new analysis has revealed.

Figures released today by Women’s Enterprise Scotland and company data specialist mnAI highlight the “stark” gender disparities in the distribution of money drawn from the £30m Creative, Tourism & Hospitality Enterprises Hardship Fund and the £120m Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund.

