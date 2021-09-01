Specialist cask traders Whisky Investment Partners are sponsoring Scotland's first-ever Football Legends Golf Series, a charity tournament bringing together famous names from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen.
Taking place on Friday at the world-famous Carrick Golf Course at Cameron House, the event will raise money in aid of Glasgow’s Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice. Whisky Investment Partners will be the sole alcohol brand sponsor for the Scottish leg of the six-part series, with a further five regional tournaments happening across the UK.
Among the 18 current and former players making special appearances will be ex-Rangers player, manager and current pundit Ally McCoist; Celtic legend John Hartson; Rangers-voted best-ever keeper, Andy Goram; and Charlie Adam of Liverpool and Rangers.
Alistair Moncrieff, managing partner at Whisky Investment Partners, said: “We are delighted to sponsor such a highly-anticipated event and watch Scottish football legends compete on the golf course in a spectacular setting. As stockists of world-renowned Scotch whisky, we’ll be inviting players to enjoy a drink with us after the game at our specially made pop-up bar behind the 18th hole."
The firm - which helps private, retail and institutional clients invest in whisky casks - has donated a starter cask as part of the charity auction to be held in the evening after the golf. It will also award a rare bottle to the winner of the tournament's accompanying "Chip Shot Challenge".
Rangers will be represented on the day by Ally McCoist, Ian Durrant, Andy Goram, Derek Johnstone, Derek McInnes (also manager of Aberdeen), Charlie Adam, Bob Malcolm, Maurice Ross and Andy Little. For Celtic there will be John Hartson, Simon Donnelly, Jackie McNamara, Mark Wilson and Derek Riordon (also of Hibernian).
Hearts will be represented by Kev Kyle and Ian Black, both also of Rangers, while for Aberdeen there will be Kev McNaughton and Willo Flood (also of Celtic).
