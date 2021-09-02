By Ian McConnell

A NEW luxury spa in Ayrshire has been launched following a £2 million makeover.

Independent Ayrshire hotel group SimpsInns has announced the opening of the spa at The Gailes Hotel, following an extensive £2million makeover.

SimpsInns, which owns and operates a collection of hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, has now opened the doors to the new Si! Spa, billed as “Ayrshire’s ‘stylishly seductive’ new spa and wellness destination”.

Led by two managers and a team of 10 therapists and wellness professionals, the new 2,000 square metre Si! Spa offers a collection of more than 50 personalised treatments, day spa packages and overnight breaks.

SimpsInns noted it supported around 250 local jobs, said it had invested more than £2.5m across its portfolio of venues around the Ayrshire coast during the Covid-19 pandemic to “enhance quality and the overall visitor experience”, including The Gailes and Si! Bar:Restaurant in Irvine, The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, as well as Old Loans Inn near Troon.

Malcolm Simpson, director of SimpsInns, which includes The Gailes and new Si! Spa, said: “It’s a really proud moment for us to be opening the doors to Si! Spa after a 12-month makeover and be able to present Ayrshire’s most stylishly seductive new spa and wellness destination.

“We firmly believe that Si! Spa offers the perfect oasis to escape the stresses of everyday life and take back time for yourself to relax, rejuvenate and renew. Situated on the stunning Ayrshire Coast, the exquisite interior design carries the coastal theme.”