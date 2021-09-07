Back in July, Scottish Chambers of Commerce reported that, for the first time in over a year, businesses in Scotland were beginning to see the first green shoots of recovery as Covid-19 restrictions were lifting and businesses were able to operate and trade more freely once again.

This welcome shift in consumer and businesses attitude that SCC had anticipated was in the pipeline was further reinforced through a recent report from the Scottish Fiscal Commission, in its latest economic forecast, which revealed that with restrictions being lifted at a faster pace than expected, the economy was also recovering more rapidly.

The predicted return to growth means that Scotland’s GDP could return to its pre -Covid level in early 2022, almost two years earlier than was forecast back in January 2021.

Businesses are buoyed by the pace and strength of Scotland’s economic recovery.

However, they know that this recovery is extremely fragile.

Positive economic forecasting is based on the assumption that Scotland won’t regress back towards a return of restrictions, that the link between case numbers, hospitalisation and deaths has been broken by the success of the vaccine rollout.

Whilst it appears that we have moved into the next stage of the pandemic, one where businesses can rebuild and enable our economy to grow again, there is huge uncertainty remaining for businesses about a potential return of restrictions or the introduction of further economic deterrents, such as vaccine certifications, which will be debated in Parliament this week.

The uncertainty around labour market shortages, supply chain issues and rising cost pressures are additional trading challenges that businesses are working hard to navigate.

This is where government needs to step in to ensure that there are continued packages of financial and practical support available to businesses to help steer their recovery.

Those businesses which have

managed to come through the last 18 months have done so through the sheer resilience and ingenuity of the people who run them.

Sadly, many businesses though have gone to the wall during the course of the pandemic and that’s why a return to restrictions now is simply unthinkable, due to the economic harm it would do to every part of our economy, and the prospect that, next time, some businesses may not be able to sustain and recover.

Businesses have no doubt in their minds that the Scottish and UK Governments are ambitious about supporting a rapid return to pre-pandemic levels of economic

output.

After all, it’s our businesses who drive growth, create jobs and pay the taxes that drive investment and finance our public services.

With the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government set to be published this week, SCC have written to the First Minister urging for Scotland’s economic recovery and growth to be placed front and centre of their policy agenda.

What is important for our policy and decision makers to note though, is you can’t expect growth without nurturing and creating the right environment for those green shoots of recovery to push through the surface and flourish.

Businesses have set out their stall and are ready to work in partnership with the Scottish and UK Government to grow the economy.

It’s now down to those in power to listen and act.

Liz Cameron is the chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce