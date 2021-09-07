PLANS have been approved which will see a train station open in the village of East Linton for the first time in more than half a century.

Network Rail announced today that East Lothian Council's planning committee had approved the proposals, highlighting its view that the new station would "support economic growth".

A station opened in East Linton in 1846 but the last passenger services stopped in 1964.

It said the plans would see the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with 126 car parking spaces. The station will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms, Network Rail added.

The planning application was submitted in December 2020 following extensive engagement with the community and local campaigners who “have pushed for the return of the station for more than two decades”, Network Rail noted.

It added: “The new station will support economic growth by providing a connection into Edinburgh Waverley, offering an excellent new link to public transport and enabling residents from the area to access and expanded range of employment, education and leisure opportunities.

“It is generally the case that station projects act as a catalyst for further investment and economic development in local areas. It is hoped that the construction of the new East Linton station will help support investment in the local community.”

Scottish Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “I welcome this announcement which is another significant step towards delivery of this important new station and will bring new travel opportunities to East Linton and the surrounding area.

“The Scottish Government has committed funding for this scheme which will have real potential to deliver a number of benefits for the local communities, including those who live in the village and commute into Edinburgh, and it will also help towards supporting our green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Councillor Norman Hampshire, East Lothian Council’s environment spokesman, said: “The approval of the East Linton station planning application is a vital step towards the reopening of this station and I look forward to seeing the works progress rapidly.

“The council is very supportive of the station project as it will deliver significant benefits to East Lothian by providing easy local access to the east coast mainline services. This will in turn make this area more attractive for inward investment which will support local communities and the economy.”

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: "We are delighted that East Lothian Council has agreed that this project can progress. It is an exciting development that has the potential to transform the local community it will serve.

“Now that we have clarity on the planning decision, we will move to get onsite as quickly as possible and work with our partners to deliver this new station for our customers and the wider East Linton community."