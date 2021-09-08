Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has described new vaccine buses as an ‘excellent addition’ to the vaccination programme, and insists they make it easier for students to get the Covid-19 jag.

A new vaccination bus, operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, paid a visit to City of Glasgow College today to ensure students have the chance to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

Three new mobile vaccination buses have also been launched by The Scottish Ambulance Service to cover the whole country – with a bus designated to the east, one for the west, and another for the northern parts of Scotland.

The service has been working in partnership with health boards and local authorities to help ensure the delivery of the vaccination programme is carried out as best as it can.

Mr Yousaf said: “These new vaccine buses, along with those being run by some NHS boards, makes it even easier for students to get vaccinated.

“As well as going round schools in the Highlands, they will also visit university and college campuses around Scotland Earlier this year we announced the international students will also be included in our national programme.”

He added: “The increase in case numbers in recent weeks means it remains vital everyone who is offered a vaccine takes up the invitation. The vaccine buses has been an excellent addition to our national vaccination programme.

However, the main goal for the new buses is to make sure that students have easier access to their vaccine.

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “With university students set to arrive on campuses across the country, we want to ensure they are protected, so over the coming months our vaccination buses will be located at universities and campuses to ensure every student can protect themselves, and others, from Covid-19.”

There will be further clinics at the University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, Glasgow Caledonian University and Glasgow University, where it will be parked up at different locations including Murano Street.

Ms Howie continued: “Our fantastic staff and our close working with Scottish Government, Health Boards and local authorities across Scotland has meant we can reach into communities via our mobile vaccination bus to ensure everyone has the chance to be vaccinated.

Gillian Plunkett, director for student experience at City of Glasgow College, said they were ‘delighted’ to welcome the NHS Mobile Vaccination Unit to allow both pupils and staff to ensure the welfare of everyone there is well looked after.

The mobile vaccination buses will also be helping communities across Scotland, so that everyone can receive the appropriate Covid 19 vaccines for their age group. New funding has been provided by the Scottish Government for the buses, in order to improve accessibility to vaccine clinics across the country.