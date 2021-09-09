By Ian McConnell

A five-star boutique hotel in Ayrshire has increased its capacity by 35 per cent, after securing £1.25 million of bank funding.

Glenapp Castle, which has completed the development of its new Endeavour penthouse apartment following on the back of the finance package from Royal Bank of Scotland, now has 21 suites and work is nearly complete on a second restaurant.

Owner Truestone bought Glenapp Castle in 2015, and has invested a further £3 million to deliver an extensive refurbishment to the castle.

It noted this had resulted in a 150 per cent increase in occupancy levels, with guests staying on average 2.5 times longer than before.

The Endeavour apartment, which opened in May 2021 following a £2m renovation, covers nearly 4,500 square feet of the hotel’s entire top floor. The new penthouse guest accommodation looks out over the Firth of Clyde to Ailsa Craig, and has a “media room”, library and guest room, its own sauna and treatment room, and private kitchen together with four en-suite bedrooms. The apartment is served by a butler and private chef.

Paul Szkiler, chief executive of Truestone, said: “We have worked hard over the years to refine our guest offering, making Glenapp Castle a destination with over 65 activities and experiences available. Traditionally, more than 50% of our guests have come from overseas, and in the era of the staycation, we are extremely pleased to see very high levels of occupation.”