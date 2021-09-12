Scottish company MV Commercial has made the largest acquisition in its 20-year history, buying Lincolnshire tipping-trailer and truck-body manufacturer Fruehauf out of administration in a multi-million-pound transaction which will save 120 jobs.
Airdrie-based truck specialist MV Commercial said the deal, which includes an immediate cash injection and a commitment to a further £30 million investment over the next three years, would ensure “a strong future for one of the best-known trailer manufacturers in the UK”.
Founder of Edinburgh fintech star to leave business following £145m takeover
Nucleus Financial founder David Ferguson has decided to leave the investment technology firm following the £145m takeover of the business by a private-equity backed rival.
Edinburgh-based Nucleus was acquired by James Hay in a deal that won strong backing from shareholders in the firm. However, the deal was opposed by a People Representative Group of Nucleus employees amid “significant anxiety” about the impact on jobs at the firm.
Parsley Box warns of price rises as supply chain shortages bite
Parsley Box has warned that it will have to lift prices on “selected” product lines as supply chain challenges continue to put pressure on input costs for the food and drink industry.
The warning came from the Scottish ready-meal company, which delivers direct to the doors of its Baby Boomer target demographic, as it reported a widening of first-half losses.
Morrisons warns of higher shop prices amid supply disruptions
Morrisons has warned that industry-wide price increases are on the horizon as supply chain disruptions drive commodity and freight costs higher.
In what looks likely to be its last results statement as a publicly-listed company, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket group posted a 37 per cent decline in profits to £105 million for the six months to August 1. The reduction in the pre-tax figure was after absorbing £41m of direct Covid costs, while £80m of profit was lost in cafe, fuel and food-to-go sales.
