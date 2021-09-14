By Kristy Dorsey

A Borders accountancy firm is "doubling down" on capital expansion plans that were put on hold by the pandemic.

Darren Thompson, managing director of Kelso-based Douglas Home & Co, said the firm is moving to new offices in Charlotte Square where he and two of his five co-directors – Sheryl Macaulay and Alan Drummond – will be based with up to 10 other staff .

“We’re doubling down on our belief that Edinburgh is the platform to our continued growth," Mr Thompson said. “In fact, we believe that is even more likely now, because we are seeing the unintended consequences of the pandemic with so many key figures across multiple industries rethinking their career priorities.

“Some are choosing to retire early, while others are pursuing career changes they probably wouldn’t have contemplated before Covid-19. Either way it puts the emphasis on succession planning, with smart businesses determined to have contingencies in place."

The firm, which has a 3,100-strong client base, reported a 4 per cent rise in turnover to £4 million in its latest financial year. It employs 70 people out of four offices in the Scottish Borders, another in East Lothian and two in the north of England.

The plan is to attract more corporate clients from the capital, where it originally opened a small base in Rutland Square in March 2019. Mr Thompson said this is expected to unlock further growth "across central Scotland and beyond".

“Long before the pandemic we realised that Edinburgh was crucial to our future plans," he added. "More than 470 of our existing clients are in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with 190 of those being city based.

“Our goal as a firm is very clear – we want to add 100 further significant Edinburgh-based clients to our roster within the next five years. That is eminently doable, but we believe that having a base in the Scottish capital is absolutely essential to that end."