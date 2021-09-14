The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has given Orkney brewery a Golden Award to mark 50 years of campaigning.

As part of its 2021 anniversary celebrations, CAMRA is recognising people, groups of people or businesses that have made a significant contribution to CAMRA’s aims. A long-standing and prolific CAMRA award-winning brewer, Orkney brewery was selected for going above and beyond in delivering excellence over the years.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive a CAMRA Golden Award," a spokesperson for Orkney brewery said. "The brewery has been producing high-quality cask ale for over 30 years and is still at the forefront of the cask ale scene."